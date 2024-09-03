AJMAN - The Ajman Statistics Centre announced the results of the Ajman Emirate Attractiveness Index for 2023, which showed an increase in the overall community satisfaction rate with public services and infrastructure in the emirate from 94.3% in 2022 to 97.1% in 2023.

The results reflect the scale of efforts made by the emirate’s government in accordance with the wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to improve transportation networks, provide advanced educational and health services, and enhance infrastructure, in line with the continuous population and economic growth, contributing to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for living and working.

The community satisfaction studies in the Emirate of Ajman included analysing responses from a sample of families residing in the emirate, both citizens and non-citizens, and provided updated information on the opinions of families and individuals at the local level in various areas related to public services and infrastructure.

The studies aimed to highlight levels of community satisfaction and provide an in-depth analysis that enables decision-makers to identify priority areas for improvement from the community’s perspective, in addition to supporting the evaluation of the effectiveness of policies and plans in achieving their goals to meet the needs and expectations of the population.

Dr. Hajar Saeed Al Hubaishi, Director-General of Ajman Statistics Centre, said that the results reflect Ajman government’s commitment to providing high-quality services that meet the needs and expectations of the community.

She added, “The notable improvement in overall satisfaction rates is clear evidence of ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and improve the quality of life in the emirate,” affirming that these results will contribute to supporting decision-makers and guiding future plans to enhance Ajman’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for living and working.

She indicated that the centre will continue to monitor community opinions to improve and develop services in line with the aspirations and requirements of all segments of society.

The results of the Emirate Attractiveness Index for 2023 showed that 98.4% of participants are satisfied with healthcare services, 98.2% are satisfied with education services, 98.1% with public services, 92.1% with telecommunication services, 97.2% with public transportation services, and 98.4% with infrastructure.

The results also showed a notable increase in satisfaction levels across several vital sectors. In the healthcare sector overall, the “Tangibles” aspect achieved the highest satisfaction rate at 99.4%, while the “Attention” aspect recorded the lowest at 96.4%.

At the government healthcare level, the “Tangibles” aspect also led with 99.1%, while the “Response” aspect recorded a lower rate of 97.4%. In private sector healthcare, the “Tangibles” aspect again achieved a high rate of 99.6%, while the “Attention” aspect recorded the lowest at 95.3%.

In the education sector, the “Sense of Security” aspect recorded a satisfaction rate of 99.0%, while the “Quality of Services” aspect received the lowest at 97.3%.

In public education, the “Ease of Access” aspect achieved the highest rate at 99.3%, while both the “Response” and “Sense of Security” aspects recorded the lowest at 99.1% each.

In private education, the “Sense of Security” aspect maintained the lead at 98.9%, while the “Quality of Services” aspect received the lowest at 96.1%.

Regarding public services, the “Reliability and Trustworthiness” aspect achieved the highest satisfaction rate at 99.1%, while the “Ease of Access” aspect recorded the lowest at 96.9%.

In the telecommunications sector, results varied between the two main companies. The “Reliability and Trustworthiness” aspect in “e&” achieved the highest rate at 94.5%, while the “Ease of Access” aspect in “du” achieved the highest rate at 90.9%.

In the public transportation sector, the “Quality of Services” aspect led with 98.3%, while the “Response” aspect received the lowest at 96.1%. In the infrastructure sector, the “Response” aspect achieved the highest satisfaction rate at 99.0%, while the “Ease of Obtaining” aspect was the lowest at 97.8%.