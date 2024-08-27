Duqm – There has been a notable increase in student enrolment in both public and private schools in Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), aligning with its expanding investment opportunities and growing residential community.

In the past five years, the number of students in general and basic education has surged 47.3% from 1,181 in the 2018/2019 academic year to over 1,740 in 2023/2024.

The opening of Al Saad International School in 2021 significantly contributed to the increase.

According to Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, Acting CEO of SEZAD, further investments are anticipated in the zone’s education sector reflecting the ongoing expansion of projects.

He added that the management of SEZAD is focused on attracting further investments and provide services and facilities for a stable family life to both citizens and expatriate workers. These efforts include implementing various projects designed to make Duqm an increasingly attractive location for living, working and settling

Currently, Duqm has eight schools, including six government and two private institutions – Al Saad International School and Indian School Duqm. Additionally, there are several kindergartens.

Al Saad International School enrolled over 200 students of 22 nationalities in the last academic year, while Indian School welcomed 52 students of five nationalities.

Affiliated with India’s Central Board of Secondary Education, the Indian School was established to serve the growing Indian community and other expatriate families, providing a modern educational environment.

