With a four-day public holiday starting on July 8, now is your perfect chance to explore Dubai's newest wow factor.

The Museum of the Future is in the heart of Dubai's Future District, offering entertainment, education and a glimpse into the future for you and your whole family.

Here is a list of five things you can do at the Museum of the Future over Eid-Al-Adha.

Blast off in the Falcon Space Capsule to the Orbital Space Station (OSS) Hope on an odyssey of exploration. Onboard OSS Hope, you can learn more about what life could be like on a huge space station in the year 2071.

Continue your voyage as you return back to Earth, where you can escape to a rainforest in the heart of Dubai.

Eid is a chance to pause and reflect on ourselves. The museum's Al Waha experience is an opportunity for you to explore yourself and indulge in a world that stimulates all your senses.

Al Waha features a new world of therapies. You can explore feeling therapy, connection therapy, and grounding therapy to refresh and restore the natural balance from within.

You can even create your own personal perfume, based on your unique personality.

Get up close and personal with Dubai's most impressive architectural marvel on the museum's observation deck.

Another place you're sure to remember is the Library, a spectacular DNA library of some 2,400 species on display from floor to ceiling.

While at the museum, you can also have coffee served by the robot barista.

You can buy mementos from the museum's retail shop, which will take you back to the museum's inspirational and immersive experiences anytime you like.

The Tomorrow Today exhibition is not to be missed. Get up close and personal with the products and prototypes set to shape the future of waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning. You can experience all this against the backdrop of the museum's spectacular interior, where flying robots float and glide from up above.

The museum's Future Heroes zone is the ultimate learning experience for kids.

Designed for children under the age of 10, Future Heroes encourages young minds to make new discoveries about themselves and the world around them. The floor includes a range of educational and fun activities centred on several future-proof skills, including curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration.

Future Heroes offers a combination of open-ended play and focused challenges that require problem-solving and collaboration. It borrows the best aspects of video games and applies them to a physical environment.

Visitors can book their slot at https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/book

