Bahrain has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in the number of candidates for the upcoming national elections, compared with the previous poll term.A total of 512 hopefuls are contesting the polls – 336 for Parliament and 176 for municipal councils. This compares with 427 candidates in the 2018 elections – 290 for Parliament and 137 for municipal councils.The number this year is nearly 22pc higher than in 2014, when 419 aspirants (266 for Parliament and 153 for municipal council) were part of the race.Bahrain will vote on November 12, with a run-off scheduled for November 19.

A total of 344,713 citizens have been confirmed as being eligible to cast their ballots this year.According to the final official list, 94 women are seeking to make their voices heard – with 74 vying for Parliament seats and 20 for municipal councils.Northern Governorate, which has the most constituencies (12), has the highest number of candidates running for both Parliament and municipal council seats: 104 and 72 respectively.Constituency five (Al Qadam, Al Hajar, Abu Saiba, Shakhoora, Saar, south Janabiya and Maqaba) has the highest number of candidates (11), including four women, while constituency 10 (Hamad Town West) has the lowest of six, with one woman.

The governorate has 23 women contesting for Parliament seats – 22pc of the total 104 aspirants.The highest number of municipal council candidates (nine) in the governorate come from constituency 11 (Hamad Town-south and Dar Kulaib), all of whom are men. The lowest of five are from constituencies three (Budaiya, Jasra, and Hamala’s coast), five (Al Qadam, Al Hajar, Abu Saiba, Shakhoora, Saar, south Janabiya, and Maqaba), and seven (Al Qaraya, west Janabiya, Boori and Hamala). There are two women hopefuls in constituency seven while the rest are men.Capital Governorate comes next with 92 parliamentary candidates from 10 constituencies. Sixteen are contesting from constituency seven (Jid Ali, Jirdab, and Al Nasfa), with half of them being women. Constituency one (old Manama, Hoora, Diplomatic Area, Al Fateh Corniche, King Faisal Corniche, parts of Salmaniya, and parts of Gudaibiya) has the lowest number – two male candidates. Twenty-five women are vying for Parliament seats from the governorate, accounting for 27pc of the total.

The governorate has no municipal council polls as it was replaced by the Capital Trustees Board, appointed by His Majesty King Hamad.Muharraq Governorate, with eight constituencies, will have 73 candidates seeking roles in Parliament, with women accounting for 20.5pc (15). Constituency seven (Hidd and East Hidd Town) has the maximum number (18), which is also the highest from all four governorates. This includes two women. There are three candidates in constituency six (Dair and Samaheej), two of them women.A total of 49 candidates from the Muharraq Governorate are vying for municipal council seats – five of them women. The governorate has the fewest candidates for municipal council. Constituencies one (Busaiteen) and eight (Hidd and East Hidd Town) have nine candidates each – the former has one woman on the list and the latter two.Constituencies two (middle Muharraq-Station), three (middle Muharraq-Al Binali and parts of Busaiteen), six (Dair and Samaheej), and seven (Arad) have four candidates each. Only one woman is represented in this lot, from the second constituency.

HopefulsThe Southern Governorate has the lowest number of Parliament hopefuls (67), including 11 women (16.4pc).Constituencies one (Isa Town - West) and 10 (Al Qarain, Umm Jadar Al Saman, Jasaira, Rumaitha, Shabak, Hawar Islands, Durrat Al Bahrain, and Khalifa Town) have the maximum number of 10 each including one woman, while constituency eight (Al Dur, Askar, Jaw, south East Riffa, Riffa Views, and Awali) has the lowest (three), with one woman.The governorate ranks second in terms of municipal council candidacy with 55 hopefuls – nearly 11pc (six) of whom are women.

The constituencies with the most number of candidates (eight) are one (Isa Town - West) and 10 (Isa Town - East, Al Qarain, Umm Jadar Al Saman, Jasaira, Rumaitha, Shabak, Hawar Islands, Durrat Al Bahrain and Khalifa Town). The list includes two women from constituency one and one from constituency 10. The lowest number of two candidates is from constituency seven (Wadi Al Sail and Al Rawadh), both men.raji@gdnmedia.bh

