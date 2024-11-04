RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced its investigation into multiple criminal and administrative corruption cases across five government agencies during October.



The agencies involved include the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, the National Guard, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.



According to Nazaha’s statement, the corruption cases focused primarily on bribery and abuse of power. The investigations led to questioning 322 suspects, with 121 individuals taken into custody, while some were released on bail.



In October alone, Nazaha carried out approximately 1,903 oversight rounds. The authority emphasized its continued commitment to monitoring and holding accountable anyone who misuses public funds or abuses their position for personal gain or harm to public interests. Nazaha affirmed that it would enforce the law against violators without leniency.

