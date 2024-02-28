Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>1,043 startups from 81 c...
EVENT

1,043 startups from 81 countries attending Web Summit Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The event that will serve as a pivotal force for innovation in the region

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 28, 2024
QATAREVENT
PHOTO
The ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2024 has welcomed 15,435 attendees from 118 countries to its inaugural event in the Middle East. With as many as 1,043 startups from 81 countries – the largest gathering of startups ever in the region, the historic event runs until Thursday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.
The event that will serve as a pivotal force for innovation in the region, enabling the people who are reshaping the world to connect, is being attended by 401 investors from 46 countries, 380 speakers and 148 partners exhibiting on the event floor, including Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, Snap, and Qatar Investment Authority.
A salient feature of Web Summit Qatar 2024 is that 37% are women attendees, 30% are women speakers, 31% are women-founded startups. The startups showcasing their vision on the event floor were selected out of nearly 10,000 applicants.
Among the attending startups, 10% come from Qatar, 20% from Africa and 50% from the wider Mena region.
A highlight is that 10% of startups have joined through Web Summit Qatar’s Impact programme, which focuses on tech for good. A total of 358 startups will take part in 42 Mentor Hours sessions during the event, learning fromand connecting with leading entrepreneurs in the industry.
Participating startups will also have the opportunity to take part in Web Summit Qatar’s PITCH competition, powered by Jusour, which brings together the world’s leading early-stage startups to go head-to-head on stage in front of globally-renowned investors.
The 401 investors include some of the largest funds in the world, attending to explore investment opportunities in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and meet the next generation of startups. Investors at the event include Peak XV managing director G V Ravishankar, Global Ventures founder Noor Sweid, 500 Global’s Christine Tsai and Khailee Ng, and Invest Qatar’s Ali Alwaleed al-Thani.
As many as 896 members of the media are attending Web Summit Qatar 2024 which has trade delegations from countries including Canada, Türkiye, Bahrain, Pakistan, Nigeria and Kenya exploring business opportunities in the Middle East.
Also taking part in the event are six community partners – groups that support and prioritise underrepresented people across the technology industry.
Web Summit runs the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit in Lisbon, Web Summit Rio in South America, Collision in North America, RISE in Asia, and Web Summit Qatar have gathered half a million people since Web Summit’s beginnings as a 150-person conference in Dublin in 2009.
Web Summit’s mission has been to create software that enables meaningful connections between the CEOs, founders, investors, members of the media, politicians and cultural icons who are reshaping the world.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar

DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar
DIFI addresses impact of digital changes on families in Qatar
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar

WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar
WCM-Q equips healthcare professionals with skills to leverage AI tech in practice in Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword

Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword
Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword
CONFLICT

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine
Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine
CONFLICT

Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon

Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon
Hamas claims rocket fire on north Israel from south Lebanon
INFRASTRUCTURE

Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex

Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex
Zamil Steel lands construction contract for Bahri Logistics complex
TECHNOLOGY

Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia

Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia
Fortinet to back Google launch new cloud region in Saudi Arabia
EQUITIES

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai's Parkin to float 24.99% in UAE’s first 2024 IPO

2.

Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka steps down after 15 months

3.

Ras El-Hekma deal to boost Egyptian pound to 45/$ by end-2024

4.

Qatar to invest $1bln in VC funds to back start-ups

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Multiply Group acquires outdoor advertising firm, BackLite Media

RELATED ARTICLES
1

TotalEnergies Qatar kicks off Al Reyada Energy Seminar 2024

2

Qatar: 200 global, local firms to unveil latest innovations at DIMDEX 2024

3

Expo Doha receives over 86,000 visitors on NSD

4

Minister Al Kaabi from Qatar attends India Energy Week 2024

5

Doha to host high-level Arab social development forum

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships
VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

LATEST VIDEO

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations
VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan

Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
Saudi Tadawul keeps trading hours unchanged for Ramadan
FINTECH

Egyptian fintech MoneyHash secures $4.5mln

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price; to raise $314mln

INVESTMENT

Mubadala Capital, South Korean VC firm sign deal to invest globally

LATEST NEWS
1

Ramadan 2024: Dubai's Global Village unveils new timings; chance to win smartphones weekly

2

UAE to announce petrol, diesel prices for March: Will rates go up?

3

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin halves annual losses

4

UK boosts lawmakers' security over safety fears

5

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of 'imminent' famine

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds