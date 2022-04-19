COLOMBO- At least one person was killed and over a dozen injured in Sri Lanka after protesters clashed with police in the central town of Rambukkana, a doctor told Reuters, the first fatality since demonstrations began in the crisis-hit country weeks ago.

"Fifteen people who were injured in the incident were brought to the hospital and three are in critical condition having sustained quite severe injuries to their abdomen region," a doctor at the state-run Kegalle Hospital told Reuters.

"One person died after being admitted," the doctor said, declining to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

