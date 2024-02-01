RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed diverse aspects of bilateral relations and explored areas of cooperation as well as ways to enhance and develop them. Current regional developments and the ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability were also figured in their talks.



Those who were present in the meeting included Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, British Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad and several other senior officials.

