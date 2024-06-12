Egypt and Equatorial Guinea held high-level talks in the New Administrative Capital on Tuesday, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly led the Egyptian delegation, which included several ministers and officials, while Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, headed the visiting delegation.

Prime Minister Madbouly reiterated Egypt’s commitment to supporting Equatorial Guinea’s economic and security development. This includes sending Egyptian experts to assist in enhancing the internal security system in Malabo, as well as fostering trade and investment ties.

Egypt also expressed willingness to facilitate trade deals for food products and support the completion of the oil refinery project in Malabo, developed in cooperation with Petrojet and the Arab Contractors Company.

Further areas of potential collaboration were discussed, including the establishment of a diplomatic academy in Malabo, launching a flight route between Cairo and Malabo, and exploring agricultural partnerships for land leasing and cultivation. Egypt also expressed readiness to cooperate in establishing a pharmaceutical factory in Equatorial Guinea to meet local and regional demand.

Vice President Obiang praised the deep-rooted relations between the two nations, emphasizing Egypt’s role as a model for African solidarity. He expressed gratitude for Egypt’s support within the African Union and its efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. He condemned the attacks on civilians in Gaza and called for continued support for the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state.

Obiang commended the achievements of Egypt’s new administrative capital and requested cooperation in establishing a joint office to assist Equatorial Guinea in planning its own new administrative capital. He invited further investment and partnership from Egyptian companies, specifically seeking support in pharmaceutical manufacturing and disease control.

Both sides welcomed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements, including those on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders, academic cooperation, and security cooperation.

Specific agreements were reached in the health sector, with Egypt pledging to send medical convoys, provide specialized doctors, and train medical professionals from Equatorial Guinea. Additionally, cooperation in urban development and utilities was discussed, with Egypt affirming its readiness to share expertise and contribute to joint projects.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in agriculture and livestock production, including training opportunities for Equatorial Guinean personnel and the formation of a virtual committee to identify priorities for joint initiatives.

