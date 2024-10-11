Egypt and Somalia have issued a joint political declaration reaffirming their commitment to supporting Somali unity and security, following a Tripartite Summit held in Asmara on Thursday.

The summit, hosted by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Eritrean President Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss strengthening relations and addressing regional security concerns.

The joint declaration, signed by Presidents Al-Sisi and Mohamud, outlined a range of commitments aimed at strengthening Somalia’s stability and promoting regional security.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for the unity, independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia over its entire territory. We reject any unilateral actions that threaten the unity and sovereignty of the state,” the declaration states.

The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation to enhance the capacity of Somali state institutions to address internal and external challenges. This includes bolstering the Somali National Army’s capabilities to counter terrorism, protect its borders, and maintain territorial unity.

Support for Somali Security and UN Role

The declaration welcomed the lifting of the UN arms embargo on Somalia, commending the efforts of the Somali National Army under President Mohamud in strengthening its capacity. Both countries also welcomed the planned deployment of the African Union Mission to Support Stability in Somalia (AUSSOM) and reaffirmed Somalia’s sovereign right to determine the mission’s mandate and timeframe.

Egypt, in a show of support for Somalia, has offered to contribute troops to AUSSOM. The declaration further encouraged the international community to contribute to supporting peace and security in Somalia.

Egypt also expressed its full support for Somalia’s non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council for the period 2025-2026, recognizing Somalia’s role as a representative of African interests.

The declaration concluded by expressing the two nations’ commitment to ongoing bilateral cooperation on regional and international challenges and issues of common interest.

