ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Police and Egypt’s Ministry of Interior have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting collaboration in police and security training, and reinforcing their strategic ties.

This agreement is a major step toward deepening institutional cooperation, with a focus on advanced training programmes, knowledge exchange, and joint professional development initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Mahmoud Abu Omra, Assistant Minister of Interior for General Security of Egypt, during a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Police headquarters, which was attended by senior officials.

Under this collaboration, both sides will work closely to exchange expertise, refine training methodologies, and engage in joint workshops and conferences. The agreement is expected to significantly enhance the skills of security personnel and facilitate the adoption of the latest global practices in policing and security.

Major General Al Sharifi highlighted the advancements Abu Dhabi Police has made in integrating cutting-edge training technologies and staying ahead of new security challenges. Major General Abu Omra, on the other hand, emphasised Egypt’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relationship, particularly in postgraduate studies and specialised security training.