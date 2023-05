NEW DELHI - The Indian government's monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections rose to a record high in April at 1.87 trillion Indian rupees ($22.88 billion), a government statement said on Monday.

The GST collection grew 12% year-on-year, said the statement. The government had collected 1.60 trillion rupees as GST in March, and the tax received was 1.68 trillion in April 2022.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Editing by Louise Heavens)