MUMBAI - India's services exports climbed 8.4% year-on-year to $28.72 billion in August, while imports fell 0.8% to $15.10 billion, provisional data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Tuesday.

Data released by the government last month showed services exports were $26.39 billion in August, while imports were $13.86 billion.

The RBI's numbers are provisional, but further updated, and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data.

