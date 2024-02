India does not foresee any challenges in procuring funds to expand its refining capacity to 450 million tonnes per annum due to sufficient domestic funding and foreign investment interest, Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"We don't see any problem in funding refinery expansion," Puri told reporters during the India Energy week event in Goa, adding India was an "assured market" for foreign investors.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Sethuraman NR, Editing by Louise Heavens)