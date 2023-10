The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bangladesh have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of a $4.7 billion bailout, the global lender said on Thursday.

Completion of the first review, subject to IMF board approval in the coming weeks, will make available about $681 million to the South Asian country, the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)