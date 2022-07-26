Bangladesh has sought a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the Daily Star newspaper reported on Tuesday , the latest country in South Asia to seek such support amid rising pressure on the economies of the region.

Bangladesh has sought the funds for its balance of payment and budgetary needs, as well as for efforts to deal with climate change, the Daily Start said citing documents it had seen. It said the request was made on Sunday. (Reporting by Ruma Paul and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)



Reuters