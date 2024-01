Police in Bangladesh on Sunday said they had fired shotguns as they clashed with opposition activists who had set up a roadblock to protest voting in ongoing general elections.

Mokhlesur Rahman, a police deputy commissioner in the port city of Chittagong, said officers had "fired shotguns" to disperse up to 60 opposition members who had blocked a road using burning tyres. "No one is injured," Rahman told AFP. "The situation is now under control."