A re-run of voting at 11 polling stations in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur concluded peacefully on Monday with a turnout of almost 82%, election commission officials said, days after polling was marred by violence.

Manipur has seen fierce fighting between its minority Kuki-Zo and majority Meitei populations for several months after a court order suggested privileges granted to the former be extended to the latter. More than 200 people have been killed in the violence.

Several parts of the state voted in the first phase of the national elections on Friday, but authorities ordered fresh polls in 11 locations after armed mobs attempted to take over polling stations.

The polling stations recorded a turnout of 81.61% until 5 pm (1130 GMT), when voting ended, officials said.

"No violence was reported. It (voting) has been smooth. It doesn't get better than this," Pradeep Jha, the state's chief electoral officer, told Reuters.

Kukis, who make up 16% of Manipur's population and live in the hills, receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while Meiteis, who make up 53% of the population, control the more prosperous lowlands.

Amidst violence between the groups, election campaigning in Manipur was done behind closed doors this year, and the state recorded a voter turnout of 68% in the first phase on Friday.

India's election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are seeking a rare third term, is taking place in seven phases and will conclude in June.

Manipur, which has two constituencies, will vote again in the second phase on Friday.

(Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Sharon Singleton)