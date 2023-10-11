The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Wednesday was assessed at $298.19 a metric ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp International.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, traders said. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices are still possible later. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)