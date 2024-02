NEW DELHI: At least 10 police personnel were killed and six more injured in a militant attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The South Asian nation has seen an escalation in incidents of violence in the last few days as it approaches its national elections later this week. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan; writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)