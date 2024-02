QUETTA: At least eight people were killed and several injured in a blast outside a political party's office in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan region on Wednesday, authorities said.

"The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district, killing eight people," Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan said. (Reporting by Saleem Ahmed, writing by Sakshi Dayal, editing by YP Rajesh)