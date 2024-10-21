India's top policy think tank has proposed halting the fitting of equipment to cut sulphur emissions at coal-fired power plants, according to a document seen by Reuters, reigniting debate over the country's commitment to cleaning its dirty air.

Air pollution levels in India are among the highest in the world, posing a threat to the country's health and economy. The government had ordered coal-fired power stations to comply with tougher emissions rules or face closure, setting an initial 2017 deadline to install flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) units. The deadline has been extended to 2026.

NITI Aayog recommended the federal environment and power ministries to direct coal-based power plants to stop placing fresh orders for the de-sulphurisation gear, the document showed.

If its proposal is implemented, it could stop tenders worth 960 billion rupees ($11.42 billion) for sulphur-reducing equipment for 80,000 megawatt of coal-fired units.

Environmental campaigners support emissions cutting rules for coal-fired power stations, saying they account for about 80% of industrial emissions of sulphur and nitrous oxides in India, which cause lung disease and acid rain.

NITI Aayog's document cites a government study to say "the data do not suggest that SO2 (sulphur-dioxide) emissions from India coal-based power plants is adversely impacting the air quality."

The report goes against the findings of a number of studies conducted by global agencies and campaign groups.

According to a 2019 report by Greenpeace, India was the largest emitter of sulphur dioxide (SO2) in the world, with most coming from coal-fired power plants.

Niti Aayog, power and environment ministries did not immediately reply to requests for comments ($1 = 84.0675 Indian rupees)

