Following are domestic prices of Vietnam's key commodities. Unit: Million dong per metric ton, except for gold Item Sept 11-15 Sept 5-8 Location Robusta beans 65.3-66.5 64.9-66.0 Central Highlands Black pepper 70.5-73.0 70.5-72.5 Southern region Refined sugar 21.0-25.0 21.0-25.0 Southern region Summer-autumn paddy 7.7-8.2 7.8-8.2 Mekong Delta SJC gold 6.850-6.890 6.835-6.890 Hanoi, HCMC City

NOTES: Gold prices are low/high selling prices quoted in million dong per 3.75-gramme ingot during the week by top manufacturer SJC. Prices in the previous week are updated.

($1 = 24,250 dong) (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)



