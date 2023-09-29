PHOTO
Following are domestic prices of Vietnam's key commodities. Unit: Million dong per metric ton, except for gold Item Sept 25-29 Sept 18-22 Location Robusta beans 65.7-66.9 67.3-68.1 Central Highlands Black pepper 69.0-72.0 70.0-72.5 Southern region Refined sugar 21.0-25.0 21.0-25.0 Southern region Summer-autumn paddy 7.6-8.2 7.7-8.2 Mekong Delta SJC gold 6.870-6.915 6.905-6.935 Hanoi, HCMC City NOTES: Gold prices are low/high selling prices quoted in million dong per 3.75-gramme ingot during the week by top manufacturer SJC. Prices in the previous week are updated. Coffee export prices Rice export prices Historical data Central bank's gold auction ($1 = 24,324.0000 dong) (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)