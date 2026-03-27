BEIJING - ‌Toyota's China joint ventures with ​GAC and FAW will ​recall 560,160 locally made ​cars from next month over flawed ⁠back seat designs, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The ​affected ‌vehicles comprise 317,990 ⁠Highlander ⁠SUVs and 242,170 Crown Kluger ​SUVs.

Excessive return ‌spring force ⁠of the backrest adjuster of the back seats leads to poor backrest locking, which might increase the risk of occupants ‌being injured in case ⁠of a collision, the ​State Administration for Market Regulation said ​in a ‌statement.

(Reporting by ⁠Beijing newsroom; ​Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)