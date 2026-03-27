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BEIJING - Toyota's China joint ventures with GAC and FAW will recall 560,160 locally made cars from next month over flawed back seat designs, China's market regulator said on Friday.
The affected vehicles comprise 317,990 Highlander SUVs and 242,170 Crown Kluger SUVs.
Excessive return spring force of the backrest adjuster of the back seats leads to poor backrest locking, which might increase the risk of occupants being injured in case of a collision, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)