Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) has signed a lease agreement with Chinese luxury SUV manufacturer ROX Motors to establish an advanced AI manufacturing centre for its vehicles in KEZAD Logistics Park, KEZAD Musaffah. The 10,000-square-metre facility will support ROX’s Middle East operations, set to begin in the second half of 2026, KEZAD said in a statement.

ROX is targeting an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles by 2030, with the potential to contribute up to 10 percent to the UAE’s Operation 300Bn initiative.

Once operational, the centre will support vehicle production and exports across the Middle East and global markets, the statement said.

No financial details were disclosed.

In May 2025, ROX Motor had announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based W Motors to localise production and assembly of its vehicles in the country.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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