Dubai, UAE: ROX Motor, the global luxury electric vehicle brand, has entered a strategic manufacturing partnership with UAE-based W Motors to localise production of its new electric vehicles in Abu Dhabi. Signed during the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025, the agreement marks the first time ROX Motor will manufacture outside of China.

This strategic move aims to accelerate Rox Motor’s expansion in the Middle East, support the UAE’s industrialisation goals, and deliver next-generation NEVs tailored to regional needs. As part of this collaboration, ROX Motor will begin producing its vehicles starting with the ROX 01—at W Motors’ new facility in Abu Dhabi.

“This partnership accelerates our regional growth and aligns with the UAE’s industrial strategies. Together with W Motors, we’re building the future of sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond,” said Jarvis, Founder & CEO of ROX Motor.

Set to be assembled at W Motors’ newly established state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, the partnership shows ROX Motor’s commitment to regional adaptation, industrial empowerment, and supply chain resilience.

Ralph Debbas, Founder & CEO of W Motors, added, “We’re proud to lead the manufacturing of ROX 01 in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide advanced contract manufacturing and supports the UAE’s ambition to become a global automotive hub.”

This strategic initiative aligns with the UAE’s national directives, including Operation 300Bn, Industry 4.0, and the Net Zero by 2050 agenda empowering the transition toward a diversified, knowledge-driven, and sustainable economy.

Beyond manufacturing, ROX Motor is actively depending on its technological footprint in the UAE. The company recently collaborated with Enercap to support new high-performance battery development for ROX’s NEV lineup. Furthermore, a joint R&D initiative with Borouge, the region’s petrochemical leader, will explore cutting-edge polyolefin materials for automotive use advancing localised materials science and strengthening the regional supply ecosystem.



About Rox Motor

ROX Motor is an international new-energy vehicle company, focused on Smart, All-terrain, REEV innovation. We are dedicated to empowering those who yearn to explore faraway places through advanced technologies. Our vision is to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

About W Motors

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the Middle East's first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars and has since evolved into a fully integrated mobility solutions provider. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company specialises in automotive design, engineering, research and development, manufacturing, and technology consultancy. W Motors is renowned for its iconic vehicles, including the Lykan HyperSport, which gained international acclaim in Universal Studios' Furious 7, and the Fenyr SuperSport. Through its Special Projects Division, W Motors develops bespoke mobility solutions, such as the GHIATH program for Dubai Police, emphasising security, defence, and smart technologies. In 2024, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art automotive facility in Dubai, encompassing its headquarters, design and engineering centre, R&D incubator, production lines, and the region's only automotive-focused composites division.