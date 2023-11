Thailand has approved a long-term savings fund focused on investing in domestic environmental, social and governance (ESG) related stocks and bonds, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

It is expected to raise 10 billion baht ($277.01 million) by December, Lavaron Sangsnit said. ($1 = 36.1000 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)