Thailand is eyeing more green financing through the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday said at a climate change conference in Bangkok.

The country has already raised $12.5 billion in sustainability bonds, he said. He also said Thailand was increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix and would continue to promote use of electric vehicles. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)