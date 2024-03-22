Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares logged their best week in seven, tracking overnight record closing highs on Wall Street, while Switzerland's interest rate cut fuelled global optimism.

** South Korean stocks, however, fell on Friday tracking shares in China, one of the country's biggest trading partners. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 6.30 points, or 0.23%, at 2,748.56. For the week, the index gained 3.06%.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.50% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.12%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** The mainland Chinese blue-chip CSI300 index and Shanghai Composite index each fell more than 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.3%.

** The Swiss National Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Thursday, a surprise move which made it the first major central bank to ease tighter monetary policy.

** Wall Street's three major stock indexes registered record closing highs for the second day in a row.

** Hyundai Motor shed 3.37% and affiliate Kia Corp lost 2.42%, while tech firm Naver was up 2.44%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 487 shares advanced, while 384 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 664.9 billion won on the main board on Friday.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.51% so far this year, and gained 6.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 3.282%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.0 basis points to 3.361%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)