Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day, and were set to post a second straight monthly gain. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI stood at 2,746.59, up by just 0.77 points, or 0.03%, as of 0138 GMT.

** The KOSPI was up 4.1% for the month, after rising 5.8% in February.

** South Korea's factory production rose in February by the fastest pace in six months, while retail sales dropped, data showed.

** South Korea's finance minister called on institutional investors to invest more in firms participating in the government's reform programme.

** U.S. PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.36% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.22%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.12%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.48% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.63%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.59% and 0.92%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 325 shares advanced, while 521 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 271.3 billion won (about $201 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,348.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,346.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.78.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.414%. ($1 = 1,348.5600 won)




