Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 3.4% in August, almost matching economists' forecasts, official data showed on Monday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - climbed 3.4% year-on-year in August, almost in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of 3.5%.

Headline inflation in August was up 4% from the same month last year, as forecast in the poll. (Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)