Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said it expects passenger capacity to reach about 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December as flyers rush to the skies after the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The upbeat forecast from the city-state's flag carrier on Tuesday underscores the airline industry's recovery in 2022 after two years of pandemic-constrained travel, although a surge in crude prices to record highs could pose risks to the outlook.

SIA said it would increase services across Japan and expects to operate there at 62% of its pre-COVID operating capacity by October-end. The airline also expects its operating capacity in India to return to pre-pandemic levels around the same time as it restores its network in the country.

The airline added that it would have more flights to Los Angeles and Paris by December.

SIA had in May forecast a recovery in passenger capacity after Singapore lifted all daily arrival quotas and allowed fully-vaccinated travellers to enter the country without the need to quarantine or take an on-arrival test for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)



