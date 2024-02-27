Oil firms will implement a rollback in pump prices in the last week of February.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell announced an upcoming markdown in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday.

Diesel prices - Down by P0.70 per liter

Gasoline prices - Down by P0.95 per liter

Kerosene prices will also decrease by P1.10 per liter.

Last week, oil companies observed an increase in pump prices. Diesel prices went up by P1.10 per liter and gasoline prices increased by P1.60 per liter.

Kerosene prices saw a rise of P1.05 per liter last week.

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

