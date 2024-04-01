President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the strengthening of the country's maritime security and domain awareness as tensions between the Philippines and China escalate over territorial disputes.

Marcos signed Executive Order 57 on March 25 "to comprehensively tackle" the cross cutting issues that impact the country's national security, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction over its extensive maritime zones.

"Despite efforts to promote stability and security in our maritime domain, the Philippines continues to confront a range of serious challenges that threaten not only the country's territorial integrity, but also the peaceful existence of Filipinos, including their fundamental right to live in peace and freedom, free from fear of violence and threat," read the document, a copy of which was made available on Sunday.

The issuance of the order came after Marcos said the Philippines will implement countermeasures against "illegal, coercive, aggressive, and dangerous attacks" by the China Coast Guard and the Chinese maritime militia.

National Maritime Council

Under the order, the National Coast Watch Council (NCWC) has been renamed and reorganized as the National Maritime Council. It will act as the central body in-charge of formulating policies and strategies to ensure a coordinated and effective framework for the nation's maritime security and domain awareness.

The council will be chaired by the executive secretary. Its members include the heads of the following agencies:

Department of National Defense

National Security Council

Department of Agriculture

Department of Energy

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Finance

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Department of Justice

Department of Transportation

Office of the Solicitor General

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will be attached to the council. The task force is responsible for orchestrating, synchronizing, and operationalizing the employment of the capabilities of different government agencies to achieve "unified action" in the WPS.

The NCWC Secretariat has been also renamed as the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns, which will provide consultative, research, administrative and technical services to the council.

The Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns may report directly to the chief executive on critical and urgent matters affecting the country's maritime security and domain awareness.

EO 57 also ordered the renaming of the National Coast Watch Center to the National Maritime Center, which will gather and disseminate information relevant to the country's maritime security and domain awareness, and coordinate the conduct of marine surveillance.

The center will remain under the leadership of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Marcos earlier said the Philippines will "not be cowed into silence, submission, or subservience" following the latest confrontation between Chinese and Philippine vessels near Ayungin Shoal.

China blocked and used water cannons to disrupt another resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under Marcos as he deepens defense ties with the United States and pushes back against China's attacks against Filipino troops.

