The Commission on Elections (Comelec) over the weekend said that once internet voting for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) next year proves to be successful, this voting system will also be adopted locally to benefit the country's elderly population.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said if nothing goes wrong with the online voting, it would be good to also implement this in the local scene.

'If this internet voting for OFWs proves to be successful, we can also do it domestically for our senior citizens, persons with disability and pregnant women,' Garcia said in his message during the online voting and counting system training held in Busan, South Korea.

He cited how the elderly are now also adept at using gadgets given the free time they have, especially those who have already retired from work.

'Most of the senior citizens now are updated in terms of technology. You can see them using and playing with their cellphones most of the time,' Garcia said.

The Comelec chief added, 'If we can do that, then there is no need for them to get out of their homes and show up in crowded precincts and go for long walks to be able to reach schools to cast their votes.'

Garcia emphasized that what is important is that the integrity of the system is upheld.

'The condition is for the internet voting system to be protected, highly reliable and secured. And we can guarantee you these things,' he said.

The Comelec also expressed hope that more people will register for online and physical voting.

'The registration is still ongoing and it will be until Sept. 30. There are a few months left, so there is still time to apply for registration,' Garcia said.

The Comelec earlier said it has already processed more than 3.3 million new voter applicants in the ongoing voter registration for the 2025 midterm polls.

