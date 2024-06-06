The number of deactivated voters who may not be able to vote in the 2025 midterm elections is now nearing five million.

Data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed a total of 4,903,415 voters have been deactivated as of April 15.

The figure is expected to increase as the Election Registration Boards have so far submitted only 98.82 percent of the data.

A majority, or 4.90 million voters, were deactivated due to failure to vote in the last two elections.

Other reasons for deactivation include loss of Filipino citizenship and court rulings.

Earlier, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said that deactivated voters would be deducted from the current total number of voters.

Garcia said that deactivated voters could still submit an application for reactivation during the ongoing voter registration.

The Comelec is targeting an additional three million in the number of registered voters.

