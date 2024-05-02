The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday expressed hope it would reach the target of over three million new voters for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco noted that almost 2.5 million people have registered for the elections.

The poll body has received 2,473,922 applications since the resumption of the voter registration in February, according to Laudiangco.

'So we are right on track,' he said.

Laudiangco said more qualified voters are filing their applications for registration because of the people's increased awareness about the importance of the right to vote.

'Filipinos value the right of suffrage,' he said.

Comelec records showed that CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) posted the most number of registrants with 454,313 followed by the National Capital Region with 367,869 and Central Luzon with 286,190.

Central Visayas logged 176,584 voter registrants; Davao Region, 135,654, and Western Visayas, 129,711.

The Cordillera Autonomous Region recorded the least number of registrants with 31,593 followed by MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) with 61,344 and CARAGA with 64,857.

A total of 4,839 voters registered at the Comelec central office in Intramuros, Manila.

