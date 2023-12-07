Filipinos overseas are encouraged not to wait for the deadline and to register for the 2025 midterm elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that only 100,000 Filipinos abroad have registered since the overseas voter registration started last year.

According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, the number of new registrants is below their expectation. But he expressed belief that the figure will surge once internet voting becomes certain.

Filipinos abroad have until Sept. 30, 2024 to register as overseas voters.

Those interested to register need to bring a valid Philippine passport to the nearest Philippine embassy or consulate general.

The Comelec said overseas Filipino workers who are returning home for a vacation may also register in designated registration centers in the country.

The poll body hopes to encourage at least four million Filipinos overseas to participate in the 2025 midterm elections.

