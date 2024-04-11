The Commission on Elections (Comelec) might not be able to hold automated elections in May 2025 if the court stops the use of vote counting machines to be manufactured by the joint venture led by Korean firm Miru Systems Inc.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body welcomes any court petition questioning the legality of the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit and Count project.

A restraining order issued by the court against the poll body could derail preparations for the May 2025 midterm elections, Garcia admitted.

'We possibly won't have automated elections in 2025 since each day is critical in our timeline,' he said in a radio interview, responding to queries about the impact of a restraining order that former congressman Edgar Erice intends to file before the court.

The manufacturing of voting machines for the 2025 polls will take about six months, Garcia noted.

After completion, the machines will undergo tests for international certification, which will take more than a month, he added.

There would be a source code review for about two months and the machines will be tested in parts of the country, he said.

