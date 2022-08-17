Indonesia plans to raise the number of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) entering the digital ecosystem to 30 million by 2024, according to the country's President Joko Widodo.

As many as 19 million MSMEs have joined the digital ecosystem, he noted in a speech at the annual session of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly on 16th August, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The President also assured that various low-interest loans for MSMEs will not stop and noted MSMEs' products listed in the government's e-catalogue are expected to boost sales.