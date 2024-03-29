BEIJING — The Saudi Film Commission has taken a significant step forward in the realm of international cultural and cinematic collaboration by signing a Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Bona Film Group.



This landmark partnership, inked during the official visit of Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Film Commission, to China, is set to unlock new avenues for collaboration across film distribution, exhibition, and talent development.



The ceremony, graced by the presence of Prince Bader, Abdullah Al Eyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, Qi Zhi, CFO of the Bona Film Group, executive director Jiang Defu, and celebrated Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, marks a pivotal moment in Saudi-China cultural relations.



The MoU paves the way for investment in the film industry, the exploration of a joint film fund, the distribution of Saudi films in China, and the development of Saudi filmmaking talent through engagement with Bona Film Group productions and Chinese educational institutions.



This partnership aligns with the Film Commission's objectives to develop the Saudi film industry, enhance local production capabilities, and internationalize Saudi cinema. It embodies the Commission's strategy to stimulate investment, facilitate talent development, and champion regulatory frameworks conducive to the industry's growth. This agreement is a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to global partnerships and cultural exchanges, integral to achieving the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.



Bona Film Group, established in 1999, stands as a leading entity in the Chinese film industry, known for its blockbuster successes and dedication to fostering international cultural exchange. The partnership between the Saudi Film Commission and Bona Film Group not only reflects the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China but also highlights the rich history of mutual cultural collaboration between the two nations, ranging from China's honored presence at the Janadriyah Cultural Festival to the organization of significant archeological exhibits and the establishment of the King Abdulaziz Public Library branch at Peking University.

