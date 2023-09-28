Chinese firm Shenzhen Grandsun is keen on expanding its presence in the Philippines, with plans to add two more facilities by 2025, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

In a statement yesterday, the BOI said the Guangdong-based electronics company -which produces headphones, bluetooth speakers, drivers, and other related intelligent devices - is proceeding with the second phase of its expansion project in the Philippines.

It shared that Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo recently met with Shenzhen Grandsun chairman and founder Charles Wu in Zhaoqing City.

'During the meeting between the Grandsun top executives and Undersecretary Rodolfo, Wu confirmed that Grandsun Advanced Electronics (Philippines) Co. Inc. (GAEPCI), which began its audio devices (headphones) production site at the LIMA facility in Batangas during the pandemic, is now running full blast, and that two new factories in the Philippines will be opened by the end of 2025,' the BOI said.

Two new factories will be tapped for the additional production for the US and European markets of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and house-brands of Shenzhen Grandsun's speakers.

In a Viber message to reporters, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Guangzhou Commercial Consul Froilan Emil Pamintuan said that by the end of the year, the company's total investments in the country would reach P3 billion with a projected 1,000 employees with four audio devices production facilities.

'By 2025, they are expecting two new factories. This will be on top of the P3 billion,' Pamintuan said, adding that the company did not yet publicly disclose the running amount for the end of 2025.

Pamintuan said the company is targeting to provide 8,000 jobs in the Philippines by 2028.

Shenzhen Grandsun was ranked seventh globally on the Global Smart Headphone Invention Patent Ranking, just behind Apple (5) and Qualcomm (6), and ahead of LG (8) and Huawei (10).

The company has also steadily built a global reputation for exceptional audio, technology and design, winning over 70 international awards since 2015 from the CES Innovation Awards, reddot awards (Germany), Good Design Award (Japan), Chicago Good Design Award and the IF Award in Germany.

Rodolfo was recently in Zhaoqing City to invite the Chinese company's suppliers to support the supply chain requirements of Grandsun by setting up a complementary presence in the Philippines.

According to the BOI, Shenzhen Grandsun was one of the Chinese companies that joined the exclusive roundtable meeting on strategic projects with President Marcos during his state visit to China last January.

Rodolfo said that Shenzhen Grandsun is a good model for other possible Chinese locators to the Philippines, as it allows a top Chinese OEM and original brand manufacturer to work with Filipino talent as they address growing global requirements of their top customers specially from the EU and the US.

The Trade official also met with Zhaoqing Mayor Xu Xiaoxiong who lauded the presence of the Philippines in showing its commitment to building relations with his city where Shenzhen Grandsun is also expanding its manufacturing footprint, along with other companies involved in food and beverage, agriculture, mining, new energy vehicle (NEV) and parts manufacturing, and other industries.

Rodolfo shared earlier that his team had side meetings with two potential investors during a recent trip to China for the China ASEAN Expo.

