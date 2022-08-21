BEIJING - China's futures companies have witnessed solid assets expansion in the first half of 2022, data from the China Futures Association showed.

By the end of June, the total assets of Chinese futures companies expanded 14.5 percent from the level six months ago to 1.58 trillion yuan (about US$232.13 billion), while their net assets increased 8.61 percent to 175.3 billion yuan, Chinese news agency, Xinhua, reported.

In the first six months of this year, the futures companies' revenue from brokerage services reached 12.17 billion yuan, while that from asset management services amounted to 519 million yuan. They managed 1,848 asset management products at a scale of 344.49 billion yuan.

The total trading turnover of China's futures market stood at nearly 3.05 billion lots in the January-June period, with a total turnover of 257.48 trillion yuan, according to the association.