Rice export prices in India fell for a second straight week due to sluggish African demand, while Vietnam's prices edged up on the back of Indonesia's increased bid for supplies.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $543-$550 per metric ton this week, compared to $548-$555 last week and a record high of $560 earlier this month.

"African buyers are in wait-and-watch mode because they've got the stocks they need to cover short-term demand. They're just waiting for prices to correct before diving into new purchases,” said a New-Delhi based exporter.

Indian traders are signing few new contracts for parboiled rice exports after customs officials changed the calculation method for the 20% export duty, resulting in a higher duty, four industry officials told Reuters earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the 5% broken rice variety was offered at $590-$595 per metric ton, compared to $585 a week ago.

“Prices rose higher after Indonesia earlier this week invited bidders for the supplies of 300,000 additional tons," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $598 per ton on Thursday, down from $615 last week.

Traders attribute the drop to the weakening of the baht while domestic prices remain largely unchanged.

The Thai baht fell 0.5% against the dollar so far this week.

There is some demand with a potential tender from Indonesia, a trader said without specifying the size of the deal.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Ruma Paul in Bangladesh, Vu Khan in Hanoi, and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Varun H K)