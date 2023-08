China will conduct a military exercise around waters in the East China Sea from 12 p.m. (0400 GMT) to 4 p.m. from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a notice on Friday.

No vessels are allowed to enter the drill area which is in waters along the coast of its eastern city Ningbo.

