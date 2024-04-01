China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and stands ready to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, Chinese state media said on Monday, citing a meeting between leaders of the countries.

President Xi Jinping told Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto that China is willing to maintain close contacts, push the two countries' regional integrated economic corridor projects forward, and continue to deepen maritime cooperation. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



