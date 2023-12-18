China has made representations with the United States over its arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

China urges the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan and stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said, adding that Beijing will take measures against relevant enterprises involved in the arms sales to Taiwan. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)