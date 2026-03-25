As the global travel industry prepares to gather in Cape Town for WTM Africa 2026 from 13-15 April 2026, La Réunion Tourism Board will spotlight the French Indian Ocean destination’s growing appeal to African travellers – particularly those from South Africa.

Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, WTM Africa offers an important opportunity for La Réunion Tourism Board to strengthen partnerships with the African travel trade, engage with media, and showcase the island’s distinctive blend of adventure, culture and natural beauty.

Located in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar, La Réunion offers travellers a unique combination of dramatic landscapes, vibrant Creole culture and world-class outdoor experiences. The island is increasingly attracting visitors seeking destinations that offer both adventure and authenticity.

A growing focus on South Africa

South Africa remains a key market in La Réunion’s tourism growth strategy. With a strong appetite for experiential travel, South African travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations offering diverse outdoor activities, cultural discovery and nature-based experiences.

“WTM Africa provides an invaluable platform for us to connect directly with travel trade partners and media across the continent,” highlighted La Réunion Tourism Board. “South African travellers are curious and adventurous, and La Réunion offers the immersive experiences they are looking for.”

The tourism board will use the event to strengthen partnerships with travel agents, tour operators and airline partners while looking for collaborative marketing opportunities and itinerary development.

The following partners will be present at La Réunion stand during WTM Africa:

Voyazil (DMC)

Quality Trip (DMC)

Austral Voyages (DMC)

Travel Concept Store (DMC specialised in outdoor activities)

Oussa-Nou-Dor (accommodation)

Ness By D-Ocean (accommodation)

Palm & Spa (accommodation)

Air Austral (airline connected to JNB)

In addition to participating at WTM Africa, La Réunion Tourism Board will also be hosting two workshops in South Africa for the travel trade:

in Johannesburg on April 10th 2026, in Cape Town on April 16th 2026.

New Representation in South Africa

In a significant step to strengthen its regional presence, La Réunion Tourism Board recently appointed the French South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FSACCI) as its official representation office in South Africa.

The FSACCI will coordinate and implement a range of strategic actions, including:

Promoting La Réunion as a destination to South African tourism professionals and partners, supporting B2B engagement with tour operators, travel agents and industry stakeholders (with the assistance of Mrs Hélène Bezuidenhoudt)

Assisting with media relations, events and communication with Havas Media and Urban Espresso

Facilitating partnerships and cooperation between South African and Réunionese actors.

With its extensive network across tourism and business sectors, FSACCI will help build stronger connections between the two markets and support sustainable tourism growth.

Adventure, nature and culture in one destination

Described as a natural playground, La Réunion is a paradise for outdoor lovers. Dominated by two volcanos, the island offers dramatic landscapes shaped by lava flows, mountains and deep valleys, making it a truly unique destination in the Indian Ocean. Half of the island forms part of the UNESCO-listed “Pitons, Cirques and Remparts of La Réunion”, celebrated for its exceptional biodiversity and striking scenery. Visitors can explore more than 900 kilometres of hiking trails, trek through lush forests, canyon through waterfalls or experience the island from above through paragliding and helicopter tours.

The island’s rich cultural heritage – shaped by African, European, Indian and Asian influences – is also reflected in its cuisine, music and festivals. “La Réunion offers remarkable diversity in a compact destination: travellers can hike in the mountains in the morning, explore Creole villages in the afternoon and enjoy exceptional cuisine by the ocean in the evening,” La Réunion Tourism Board added.

La Réunion is visa-free for South Africans and reaching the island is less than a four-hour direct flight from Johannesburg.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Sustainability remains a key asset of La Réunion’s tourism strategy. With more than 40% of the island protected as a national park, conservation and responsible tourism practices play an integral role in how the destination develops and promotes tourism experiences. Visitors are encouraged to explore the island through low-impact activities such as hiking, cycling and nature-based excursions, while local initiatives support the protection of biodiversity and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Looking Ahead

As the African travel sector continues to grow and diversify, La Réunion Tourism Board sees strong potential to deepen connections with travellers and trade partners across the continent. Travel trade professionals and media attending WTM Africa are invited to meet La Réunion Tourism team to learn more about the destination and explore opportunities for collaboration.

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