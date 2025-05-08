Water and Sanitation Deputy Minster, Sello Seitlholo will lead the South African delegation to the upcoming Orange-Senqu River Commission (Orasecom) Climate Resilient Investment Conference, scheduled to take place at the Avani Maseru Hotel, Lesotho.

The Orasecom Investment Conference is a critical platform for uniting stakeholders in advancing water infrastructure projects that drive socioeconomic development, improve water quality and access, and build climate resilience across Southern Africa.

Established in November 2000, Orasecom is the custodian of one of the largest river systems in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Orange-Senqu River Basin spans approximately one million square kilometres, covering all of Lesotho and significant parts of South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia.

The Commission was established to promote integrated water resource development and management across this vital transboundary basin.

Climate Resilient Investment Plan

The conference, which is taking place on Thursday, aims to raise awareness and mobilise investments to implement priority actions outlined in the Climate Resilient Investment Plan, which promotes sustainable development and water security within the Orange-Senqu River Basin.

“The event will provide a high-level platform for dialogue and collaboration between private investors, government representatives, Orasecom member states, international financial institutions, and water resource experts to drive funding and partnerships in support of vital water infrastructure projects,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The conference is hosted by Orasecom, in collaboration with government of Kingdom of Lesotho, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and the four basin states, including Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

The department noted that South Africa strongly values its longstanding and strategic partnerships with fellow Orasecom member states.

These regional collaborations reflect a collective commitment to climate resilience, sustainable water management, and regional integration.

Through Orasecom, the region has developed an Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Plan, followed by the Climate Resilient Investment Strategy.

The strategy identifies 36 priority infrastructure projects that are critical to the basin’s future.

Highlighted projects include:



- Orange River Project and Noordoewer-Vioolsdrift (NVD) Intervention Options

- Lesotho to Botswana Water Transfer Scheme

- Integrated Vaal River Intervention System

- Caledon to Greater Bloemfontein Transfer

- Greater Bloemfontein Internal Resource Improvements

- Gariep to Greater Bloemfontein Transfer

Seitlholo has highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and the relevance of the conference to South Africa’s water sector.

“Water knows no borders, and neither should our cooperation. The Orasecom Investment Conference is more than a funding event, it is a reaffirmation of our shared vision for sustainable development and regional integration.

“South Africa remains firmly committed to Orasecom’s mission and values, and we look forward to strengthening partnerships that will ensure lasting water security for all basin states,” the Deputy Minister said.

